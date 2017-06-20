iOS Art App iOrnament showcased in Apple Retail Stores and on WWDC 2017

Munich based science-to-touch today announced that the drawing app iOrnament was showcased by Apple Inc. with artwork created by the internationally renowned calligrapher Seb Lester. iOrnament is an art tool that allows you to create high-end kaleidoscopic drawings based on Apple Pencil input. The illustrations were used on the Apple website as well as for the presentation of the iPad Pro in Apple Retail Stores and during the WWDC 2017.

