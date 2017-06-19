New watchOS app comes to Informant 5 by Pocket Informant

Utah based Fanatic Software today announces Pocket Informant 5.11, the latest update to their award-winning app for iOS and Android devices. Informant 5 is a cross-platform planner app that combines your Calendar, Tasks, Projects, and Notes into a single app. Version 5.11 introduces a new Date Picker that resembles an actual calendar, and a new watchOS app. This release also addresses a number of small fixes and crashes that some users were experiencing.

