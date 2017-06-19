Briksoftware releases FNable 2.0 with Touch Bar support

Briksoftware today releases FNable 2.0, a feature update of the function key enabling software for macOS. FNable serves as the caps lock for your FN key. It runs in the background and can quickly change your special keys to function keys. The applications that use Function keys are remembered and every time you switch to such an application. Version 2 introduces support for Logitech keyboards and enables their function keys just like it does for Apple’s keyboards or Touch Bar keyboards.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

