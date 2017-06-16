Copy Fast for Mac is a Handy Menu Bar Utility to Copy Full Text Files

Tension Software announces Copy Fast 1.1 for macOS, their simple and powerful application which allows users to instantly copy the content of files, making it ready to be used. Selecting an item in the Copy Fast menu will put the entire text content of the associated files, in the clipboard, ready to be pasted in any application, (also for large files). Copy Fast is the ideal tool for anyone in need of copying and pasting from a set of content in various places.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

