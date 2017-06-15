New PDF Studio 12 adds PDF Imposition, Excel to PDF and PDF to Word

Atlanta based Qoppa Software today announces PDF Studio 12, an important update to their powerful, easy-to-use PDF editing application for Windows, Mac and Linux. PDF Studio provides all the necessary features that are needed but offered at a fraction of the cost of other PDF editors while maintaining full compatibility with the PDF Standard. Version 12 adds many new exciting features including PDF Imposition, Scanning Configuration, Excel to PDF Conversion, Page Resize, and 4K Display Support.

