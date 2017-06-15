New Mac Informer Awards Winner – Super Vectorizer 2

EffectMatrix announces Super Vectorizer 2, a smart image converter for Mac. Since its first release in September 2016, Super Vectorizer 2 for Mac, featuring its pioneered image-tracing technology and advanced image-indexing algorithm, has been favored by nearly 100,000 designers, artists, photographers and hobbyists all over the world. This week, Super Vectorizer honorably won the Mac Informer Awards for the best raster-to-vector converter on Mac.

