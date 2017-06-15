MovieMator Pro is Ready to Take on Apple Final Cut Pro

eTinysoft announces MovieMator Pro, its video editing software for Mac. Video Editor MovieMator Pro is the updated version of MovieMator Free Mac Video Editor, which is an award-winning and free video editor for Mac. eTinysoft, a multimedia software development company with high-skilled development team, is known for its popular products: Total Video Converter, Total Video Downloader, Total Video Player, etc.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

