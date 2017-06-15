eTinysoft announces MovieMator Pro, its video editing software for Mac. Video Editor MovieMator Pro is the updated version of MovieMator Free Mac Video Editor, which is an award-winning and free video editor for Mac. eTinysoft, a multimedia software development company with high-skilled development team, is known for its popular products: Total Video Converter, Total Video Downloader, Total Video Player, etc.
MovieMator Pro is Ready to Take on Apple Final Cut Pro
