Matrix News reads your Incoming News – Free your Eyes from your Device

Austin based developer, Matrix News LLC today introduces Matrix News 1.0, a brand new speaking RSS reader and Radio player app for iOS devices. Matrix News allows you to view all of your preferred news sources and play your favorite radio stations from a single place. When configured with all of your favorite news, this app is the most efficient news reader that you’ll encounter with its unique features. It will even read the incoming news to you.

