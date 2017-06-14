Databuzz Releases fmEcommerce Link (Shopify Edition)

Databuzz today announced fmEcommerce Link (Shopify Edition), a FileMaker solution that integrates with the Shopify eCommerce platform. fmEcommerce Link (Shopify Edition) allows you to upload and download data between your FileMaker solution and Shopify, the leading cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. fmEcommerce Link (Shopify Edition) removes double data entry and human errors saving your company significant time, money and hassle.

