ChackApps released TicktsUp 1.0.1 for iOS – Scan and Save your Receipts

ChackApps has released TicktsUp 1.0.1 for iOS, their lifestyle app to scan and save your purchase receipts. TicktsUp is a very simple app with very clear functionality. Simply select the new ticket option, enter a short description, choose a category, and scan the receipt by taking a photo. The app will automatically recognize the edges of the ticket and now it is saved and accessible. Save your receipts and/or warranty on your mobile device. Version 1.0.1 includes minor bug fixes.

