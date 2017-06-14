California based Bound Publishing, Inc. today announces the soft launch of its app in the U.S. and Canada debuting exclusive content based on the new novel “The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O.” by sci-fi legend Neal Stephenson and Nicole Galland and named one of the “20 Books to Read this Summer” by Entertainment Weekly. Bound is a new app that combines serialized prose, art and audio with community features from the best storytellers in geek genres like sci-fi, fantasy and thrillers.
Bound launches New App with Exclusive Content from Sci-Fi Legend
