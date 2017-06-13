PopChar 8 offers custom layouts, ligatures, emoji support and more

Longtime Mac developer, Ergonis Software today releases PopChar X 8.0, a major new version of the company’s award-winning tool for finding and inserting special characters and exploring fonts. PopChar makes typing of unusual characters easy without having to remember keyboard combinations. Thousands of special characters are only a few clicks away. Version 8.0 introduces more than 40 improvements, like custom layouts, support for ligatures, extensive emoji support, and much more.

