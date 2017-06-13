File Recovery Has Never Been Easier – Pandora Recovery is now Disk Drill

Atlanta based CleverFiles today announced that they have acquired Pandora Recovery, and is proud to offer the most powerful file recovery software on the internet. Pandora Recovery is now called Disk Drill, the Disk Drill software by CleverFiles will replace Pandora Recovery for superior file recovery & restoration. Disk Drill supports recovery of all types of data and file formats, is a great solution for photo, video and document recovery, runs on any file system and even on formatted drives.

