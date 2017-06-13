CS Odessa today announces the new Financial Infographics Solution for ConceptDraw PRO v11, now available in ConceptDraw Solution Park. The Financial Infographics solution is a great tool for creating professional looking and high-quality infographics and illustrations which can be used to rapidly visualize financial data & statistical information. It is perfect for reports and presentations involving finances, money, accounting, banks, taxes, expenses and incomes, savings, investments and more.
CS Odessa Announces Financial Infographics Solution for ConceptDraw PRO
