beaTunes the 5th – Better Algorithms, Dark UI Theme, Improved Usability

Cologne-based indy software shop, tagtraum industries today announces beaTunes 5, a new version of their popular music library management tool for macOS and Windows. beaTunes excels at fixing metadata tags and calculating musical key and tempo – features valued by music enthusiasts, DJs, and athletes alike. Automatic song segmentation and a built-in music player make it a well rounded tool for the serious audiophile. Version 5 features a new look, new algorithms and improved usability.

