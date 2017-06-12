XVIDA Cases Offer Wireless Charging for iPhone 7 & 7 Plus, S8 & S8+

Following a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2016, XVIDA is further expanding its product line of premium wireless charging accessories and magnetic mounts by introducing new charging cases for iPhone 7 & 7 Plus, Galaxy S8 & S8+. Ultra-slim cases are made from durable TPU/ABS with soft-touch, anti-slip coating offering protection against impact and ensuring a comfortable grip. The charging cases and charging docks feature built-in precision magnets so your phone will stay securely attached.

