Zevrix Solutions announces the public beta release of Output Factory 2, a major upgrade to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory automates printing, exporting from InDesign, and offers batch processing, export as single pages, layer versioning, variable file names, and other time-saving features. The new version lets users run custom AppleScript and JavaScript scripts during processing, and adds an option to save output files in dynamically created subfolders.
Output Factory 2 Public Beta for Adobe InDesign Can Run Custom Scripts
