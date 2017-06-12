Arabic English Dictionary Translator 19.0 Released with new Features

iThinkdiff today announces Arabic English Dictionary Translator 19.0, an update to their popular bilingual dictionary app for iOS devices. Featuring a large database, Pronunciation, Online Translator, Phrase Book, Flash cards and games help both students and travelers to translate nearly anything from Arabic into English and vice versa. Version 19.0 introduces some new online dictionary in word description page, redesigned word of the day and flash card pages.

