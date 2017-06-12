Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad Gets Custom Case via WaterField

WaterField Designs today extends its Magic Keyboard Slip Case line with a custom-fitted size for Apple’s new Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad. The Keyboard Slip case protects the device from dings and spills with light padding enveloped in a waxed canvas or ballistic nylon shell. The Case includes a rear mesh pocket to hold the Lightening-to-USB Cable or other small accessories. WaterField designs and manufactures all of its gear in San Francisco allowing for quick design and turnaround time.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

