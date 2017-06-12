WaterField Designs today extends its Magic Keyboard Slip Case line with a custom-fitted size for Apple’s new Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad. The Keyboard Slip case protects the device from dings and spills with light padding enveloped in a waxed canvas or ballistic nylon shell. The Case includes a rear mesh pocket to hold the Lightening-to-USB Cable or other small accessories. WaterField designs and manufactures all of its gear in San Francisco allowing for quick design and turnaround time.
Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad Gets Custom Case via WaterField
