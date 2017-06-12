App Wrapper 3.8 for OS X – High Sierra DP ready and New App Diagnostics

Ohanaware Co., Ltd. today announces App Wrapper 3.8, an important feature update to their popular App Store preparation tool. App Wrapper was designed to simplify the process of preparing applications for submission to the Mac App Store and deploying on web sites. Version 3.8 introduces the new Application Diagnostics function, designed to check an application against 120 App Store rejection reasons, 70 potential code sign failures and critical issues, and so much more.

