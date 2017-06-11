TS Calc 1.6 for Mac to Solve Mathematical Models

Tension Software announces TS Calc 1.6 for macOS. TS Calc is a document based application and its documents can be realized and used as calculation models for a specific mathematical technical problems. It is a complete different approach to solve problems then spreadsheets. A TS Calc document contains a series of equations and a list of variables and constants used by the equations.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

