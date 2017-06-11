Latest Game from Bleeding Edge Studios: Extreme Well Death Stunt Car

Bleeding Edge Studio announces Extreme Well Death Stunt Car 1.0, the company’s new free-to-play 2D and 3D action and racing game for iOS and Android devices. When it comes to racing games, control is everything. Extreme Well Death Stunt Car comes with state of the art, hyper sensitive steering which, when coupled with the real-feel physics and add-on thrill sensation make this game deceptively easy to play but notoriously difficult to master.

