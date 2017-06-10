Tension Software announces Menu Calendar 1.2 for macOS. Menu Calendar makes available under the menu bar, in any application you are running, a small calendar usable also for date calculation. Clicking it’s icon under the menu bar not only shows a small standard calendar that you can use to navigate inside any month, it also makes available a small area under the calendar for date calculation. You can add (or subtract) days, months, years and Menu Calendar will instantly show the resulting day.
Menu Calendar Makes Date Calculation on Mac Directly From the Menu Bar
