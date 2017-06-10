Ascension – The Addicting Ball Jump Mobile Game for iOS

Liontech Studios announces Ascension 1.3, their entertaining game for iOS devices. A mobile game like no other. Ascension will have you feeling everything from happiness, relaxation and joy to sadness, tension and anger. A ball jump game where the player must control the ball using left or right commands. The ball will continue bouncing at various heights and it is down to the player to duck, dodge and weave their way through the various obstacles that arise.

