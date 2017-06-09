Welcome SyncMate 6.7 – an improved version of Mac synchronization tool

Eltima Software releases SyncMate 6.7, an updated version of their powerful synchronization tool for OS X. SyncMate allows syncing Mac computers with iOS and Android devices, other Macs, MTP devices, as well as with online storage accounts such as Google, Dropbox, iCloud and Microsoft Services, including Outlook, Office 365 Home and Business accounts. The latest version of SyncMate offers a more reliable and fast sync mechanism thus ensuring correct data transfer.

