Surah Al-fatiha Mp3 & More Surahs for iOS

Quran Reading announceSurah Al-fatiha Mp3 & More Surahs 1.3, their Quran reading app for iOS and Android devices. Short Surah of Quran is an iOS Quran reading application which includes fifteen short Surah of Quran with their translation, Word by word transliteration and mp3 recitation. It acts like Quran tutor which teaches Muslim Kids the basics of Quran with easy learning features.

