SeizAlarm Version 3.0 Can Now Detect Seizures With The Apple Watch

Orlando based SeizAlarm, LLC releases version 3.0 of their iPhone and Apple Watch app SeizAlarm, which can now detect seizures with the Apple Watch. SeizAlarm offers those with epilepsy and other seizure disorders the ability to quickly request help from caregivers automatically by monitoring motion and/or heart rate using the Apple Watch or monitoring motion with the iPhone. Caregivers receive a text, email and a phone call which includes GPS coordinates.

