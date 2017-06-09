newPCgadgets Introduces An iPad Stand For Business With Engraved Logo

newPCgadgets has just released their latest iPad desktop stand designed with the look and feel of the acrylic Apple Store displays. The new iPad Pedestal is designed to hold the iPad or iPhone at a comfortable 30 degree angle to provide optimum viewing. Non-skid outer silicone rings on both the top and bottom create a secure non-slip surface. Businesses can add their logos to the clear acrylic surface of the new iPad Stand to create a custom look.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

