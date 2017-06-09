New iPads are out – Sell your old iPad securely with Data Shredder iOS

Miami-based security solutions company, ProtectStar Inc. today announces a new update for Data Shredder for iOS 2017, their data shredding solution for iOS devices like iPhone and iPad. By simply connecting their iOS device to any Mac or Windows computer and running Data Shredder for iOS, anyone can securely wipe all used space and even the freespace on their device. Ensuring all personal data, can never be recovered. The app is perfect for use before selling a used iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

