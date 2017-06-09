Counter 1.1 Is the Utility to Count When Your Fingers Are Not Enough

Tension Software announces Counter 1.1 for macOS. Counter does one thing and only one thing in the best possible way. It allows to count a discrete number of elements using the help of your Mac to avoid any error, when having the right result is mandatory and your fingers are not enough. Using Counter you can solve any kind of situation where you have to computer enumerate a total number of elements (physical of abstract) and you want to be sure the process will be error free.

