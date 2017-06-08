WaterField iPad Pro Gear Case: Customized for Apple Pencil, Accessories

California based Waterfield Designs today announces the ultra-compact iPad Pro Gear Case for Apple’s new 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The compact iPad Pro Gear Case keeps essential accessories organized in a Made-in-USA, waxed canvas and leather carry pouch. Custom pockets hold the Apple Pencil and extra tip, Lightning to USB cable, USB Power Adapter and more. With precision stitching and rugged materials, the handsome iPad Gear Pouch is built to last.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

