Basil Salad Software today introduces Rooster 1.0, a wake-on-LAN solution for the Apple TV. Rooster brings network devices out of standby for easy access to media servers from the living room. Rooster is best used with a network-attached storage device that serves media files to the Apple TV. Users can now schedule these NAS’ up-time to keep them online only on times when they are expected to be in use. On other times, users can wake up the device as needed from the Apple TV using Rooster.
Rooster 1.0 – Wake on LAN for Apple TV
