Combin Tool – a collective wisdom of Instagram experts and developers

InterPromo UG is happy to announce the release of the final version of Combin (ex-InstaHeads), a cross-platform tool for managing and growing Instagram accounts for individuals, agencies and brands. Combin provides all the needed functionality for growing the audience organically. Users get a reliable tool for the safe growth of the audience and management of their Instagram accounts. The interface has been completely redesigned and is now more simple and user-friendly.

