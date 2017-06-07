Wild Zombie Online released for iOS – Animals Hunting Game of Zombie Dog

1Games announces Wild Zombie Online 1.1, its fun-to-play animal action/adventure game developed for iOS and Android devices. In Wild Zombie Online, you grow to become the best animal hunter by chasing and hunting animals living in the wild. With gigantic monsters, you must subdue and hunt wild animals who resist and come at you. You must bravely confront the attacks by strong and rough carnivores and give the fear of death to herbivores who stand up against them.

