myTuner Radio update for Mac: Listen to 40000 radio stations on your Mac

AppGeneration has released a major update for myTuner Radio app for Mac. Besides the main features that are common to all of myTuner Radio apps and platforms: listening to 40,000 live radio stations from more than 200 countries/territories, listening to more than 1 million podcasts and finding the top played songs on the radio, the new version comes with a redesigned UI and it’s compatible with MacBook Pro Touch Bar. Version 2 of myTuner Radio for Mac is now available on the Mac App Store!

