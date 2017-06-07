Mr. Catt Updates on iOS and Android

Global mobile game publisher ZPLAY announces Mr. Catt – Romantic Matching Puzzle 1.5, the significant update to their fascinating and amazingly beautiful puzzle game for iOS and Android devices. After its initial release on iOS and Android, Mr. Catt got featured by both App Store and Google Play in worldwide, becoming popular among gamers all over the world. ZPLAY’s update makes the game more amazing and addictive.

