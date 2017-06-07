Fiete Cars – Car Racing App Lets Children Become Creators of their Game

Cologne based Ahoiii Entertainment releases Fiete Cars 2.0, an update to their popular and educational kids app for iOS. Fiete Cars gives children even more possibilties of creating their own unique car game. To build creative car routes, kids can now use all crazy building parts and special effects for free. Additionally, there are 20 new vehicles! Kids can choose with which of the in total 40 cars, flying objects and animals they want to experience funny adventures on their self-built tracks.

