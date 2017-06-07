Boom 3D: The Surround Sound Audio – Redefining the Mac audio experience

Global Delight today unveils Boom 3D, a great step forward from the hugely acclaimed Mac audio enhancement app, Boom 2. Powered by Global Delight’s patent-pending audio engine, Boom 3D features an all-new 3D Surround Sound offering a virtual surround audio experience on any headphones true to the real. The app also includes handcrafted Equalizer Presets that can pump-up any audio in the Mac, advanced Audio Effects and an Intensity controller to customize audio to suit individual listening taste.

