Pug Chalk – The Photo Editor Made Especially for Pugs and Their Hoomans

Sydney-based indie development team, So Many Ideaz Pty Ltd. announces Pug Chalk Photo Editor – Stickers for Dog & Puppy 1.0.1, their new photo editor for iOS devices. This entertaining app was developed to offer an innovative way to allow pugs, (and their hoomans), to express themselves via photos which can include fun captions, stencils, and stickers. Any Pug can become a star by sharing the Pug Love on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and more.

