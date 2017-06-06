Clickky, in collaboration with Appfigures, has released “The Past and the Future of Shopping apps,” a white paper that analyzes applications on both iOS and Android platforms throughout 2016. The report provides a review of the general trends in online shopping via mobile devices, zeroing in on the shopping apps category worldwide. It serves to help marketers understand the current trends in mCommerce and increase the efficiency of marketing strategies in the Shopping apps category in 2017.
Source: New feed
Uncategorized
Number of mCommerce apps in App Store increased 1320% over 2 years
Clickky, in collaboration with Appfigures, has released “The Past and the Future of Shopping apps,” a white paper that analyzes applications on both iOS and Android platforms throughout 2016. The report provides a review of the general trends in online shopping via mobile devices, zeroing in on the shopping apps category worldwide. It serves to help marketers understand the current trends in mCommerce and increase the efficiency of marketing strategies in the Shopping apps category in 2017.