New 10.5-inch iPad Pro Case Available June 12th From Gumdrop Cases

The DropTech Clear case from Gumdrop Cases is now available for pre-order and will ship beginning June 12, 2017! Gumdrop’s popular case features best-in-class drop protection, and a clear Polycarbonate back window to show off logos, stickers, asset tags or simply the iconic Apple logo. It also costs half what a sleeve will run you and keep your iPad Pro in near perfect looking condition while you keep it covered in this durable case. Fits the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

