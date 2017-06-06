iMobie PhoneRescue Now Saves Lost Data from Android Phones and Tablets

iMobie Inc. today introduces PhoneRescue for Android 1.0, the latest addition to their popular data recovery franchise for Mac and Windows. PhoneRescue for Android allows anyone to save lost and deleted data from Android phones and tablets. PhoneRescue digs deep in Android devices to bring back all the lost photos, messages, contacts, WhatsApp data, and more. It applies customized technologies for different phones and tablets to provide users with best-ever experience and results.

