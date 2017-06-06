Farming Simulator 18 Adds Android and iPhone Compatibility

GIANTS Software today introduces Farming Simulator 18 (v1.0) for iOS and Android, the newest addition to the company’s popular simulation franchise. Farming Simulator 18 introduces players to the majestic landscapes of the Southern United States, and newly enhanced game play options that includes over 50 different farming machines and vehicles from the biggest names in farming. Test your farming skills by preparing your fields, planting and harvesting a wide array of crops, and so much more.

