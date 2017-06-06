CS Odessa Announces Software Engineer Package for ConceptDraw PRO

CS Odessa today announces the new Software Engineer Package for ConceptDraw PRO v11, now available in ConceptDraw Solution Park. Specifically developed to visually represent software, databases and information systems technical and methodological documentation, the Software Engineer Package is comprised of 7 solutions, 35 libraries, 1287 vector object and icons, 87 examples and templates. The included solutions in this bundle are Cloud Computing Diagrams, Network Security Diagrams, and more.

