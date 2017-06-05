To Text Converter 1.4 Converts PDF file and Others Formats to Text

Tension Software announces To Text Converter 1.4 for macOS. To Text Converter can convert files from various formats (PDF, HTML, RTF, RTFD) to standard plain TEXT. It works with a simple drag and drop of files to its window. To Text Converter can accept and convert web pages, rich text documents, and rich text documents with embedded graphics documents to plain text.

