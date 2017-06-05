Pentagon Digital today announces POSiSales 2.0.5, an important update to their point of sale app for the iPad. The app is one component of a low-priced, advanced point of sale system, which allows small businesses access to a full-featured sales and transaction system which is available at a much more reasonable price than an expensive computer-based point of sale system. Version 2.0.5 brings enhanced functionality to import/export product and customer details, and bug fixes.
POSiSales for iPad Offers Merchants a Pay Once, Pay No More POS System
