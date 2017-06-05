POSiSales for iPad Offers Merchants a Pay Once, Pay No More POS System

Pentagon Digital today announces POSiSales 2.0.5, an important update to their point of sale app for the iPad. The app is one component of a low-priced, advanced point of sale system, which allows small businesses access to a full-featured sales and transaction system which is available at a much more reasonable price than an expensive computer-based point of sale system. Version 2.0.5 brings enhanced functionality to import/export product and customer details, and bug fixes.

