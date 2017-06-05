PowerSurge Publishing announce Notenik 3.0 for macOS. Does the Mac world really need another note-taking app? Perhaps not, and yet a new one, Notenik, has recently entered this crowded field. Although it won’t be for everyone, those with an affection for text editors and Markdown may find it appealing. Notenik is available as a free download.
Notenik for the Mac Makes its Modest Debut
