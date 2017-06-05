Notenik for the Mac Makes its Modest Debut

PowerSurge Publishing announce Notenik 3.0 for macOS. Does the Mac world really need another note-taking app? Perhaps not, and yet a new one, Notenik, has recently entered this crowded field. Although it won’t be for everyone, those with an affection for text editors and Markdown may find it appealing. Notenik is available as a free download.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

