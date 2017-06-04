Tension Software announces AutoMailer 2.5 for macOS. AutoMailer 2.5 allows users to send personalized emails to multiple addresses, in text or web format, each merged with data from an internal database. It allows users to prepare and send an unlimited quantity of emails with a single click, each with custom contents depending on each recipient.
Automailer 2.5 for macOS to Send Bulk Personalized Emails
