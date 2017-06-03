URL Extractor 4.5.1 to Extract Emails and URLs From the Web and Local

Tension Software announces URL Extractor 4.5.1 for macOS, their app designed to extract emails and other URLs from the web and from local files in batch mode. URL Extractor can be used to extract thousands of email addresses or other URLs, as example web addresses, in various modes. URL Extractor can work attended or in batch mode extracting for hours from the web in a completely autonomous mode.

