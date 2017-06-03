Core5 CRM Now Compatible with Server-Side FM Books Connector Plug-in

Productive Computing, Inc., a Platinum member of the FileMaker(R) Business Alliance, is proud to announce that their Core5 Starter Edition CRM is now compatible with the FM Books Connector Online Edition server-side plug-in. Enabling the Core5’s QuickBooks Online functionality with this server-side plug-in allows users to push and pull contacts, invoices and payment information on a Windows or Mac computer and from any iOS device.

